Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Jayme Meadows of the Hurricane swim team.
The Hurricane swim team has always had great athletes, and this year is no different. One of those athletes includes senior Meadows. Currently ranked in the top 10 in the state in the 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 50 Back and 100 Back, Meadows also leads off the 200-medley relay, which is ranked 9th in the state, and is the anchor for the 400 free relay, which is currently ranked 5th in the state.
“Jayme is a leader on our team in and out of the pool. Swimming is by far one of the most challenging sports because of its mental and physical demands. She continues to push through hard workouts and races with a level of perseverance most kids her age don’t possess. She is a joy to be around, and watch compete,” said Coach Kendra White.
Her best time in the 100 Free was at the WV Wild New Year Kickoff with a time of 55.68, earning her second place. At that same meet, she placed second in the 100 Back with a time of 1:03, the 200-medley relay placed second with a time of 2:07. Her best time in the 100 Back was at the WV Wild Autumn Classic with a time of 1:0.28. At that same meet, she placed first in the 100 Free with a time of 56.47 and the 200-medley relay team placed first with a time of 2:07.16.
Meadows started swimming when she was just 3 years old. She joined because of her older sisters. She has always loved the atmosphere about it and getting to compete to reach her goals. She has seen a huge improvement in the last year or so when she decided to start doing swim full-time. She is thankful for all her coach’s advice and support. It is her goal to medal at states this year.
Meadows plans to continue her swimming career at the collegiate level. When she isn’t swimming for Hurricane, she is a member of the WV Wild swim club. Jayme is also a member of her school’s National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
