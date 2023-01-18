The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jayme Meadows of the Hurricane swim team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Jayme Meadows of the Hurricane swim team.

The Hurricane swim team has always had great athletes, and this year is no different. One of those athletes includes senior Meadows. Currently ranked in the top 10 in the state in the 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 50 Back and 100 Back, Meadows also leads off the 200-medley relay, which is ranked 9th in the state, and is the anchor for the 400 free relay, which is currently ranked 5th in the state.

