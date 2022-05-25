Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Co-Gamer of the Week award to Georgia Moulder of the Winfield High School Softball Team.
Winfield’s softball team has been on a tear the last two weeks. Their win against Sissionville was the start of their seventh straight win. This game sent them to the sectional championship against rival, No.1 seed Nitro. They defeated Nitro 10-1 and then barely edged them out 2-1 in the second game, earning them the sectional title. They continued this momentum into their games against Scott, defeating them 4-2 and 6-4.
Winfield’s junior outfielder Moulder has pushed the team to a postseason level that they haven’t been to in about 19 years. Since sectional play began, she is 20 for 32 with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and scored 12 runs. For the season, her batting average is .479 and she has had 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 22 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases. She came in clutch the last two games, hitting a home run in each game at crucial moments.
Georgia started playing softball when she was in the first grade. She loves the bond that she has developed with her teammates over the years. She looks up to senior Kennedy Dean because of her inspiring attitude. She attributes the team’s success to their ability to come together as one. They all have the same goal and are working together to achieve that goal. When discussing the origins of the “Row the Boat” mantra, it came from Coach Hensley pushing his athletes to keep pushing forward together.
Outside of softball, Moulder is a member of the school’s dance team, National Honor Society, Key Club, Lunch Bunch, and Beta club. She is also a member of the travel team, WV Bombers.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
