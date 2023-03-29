The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Georgia Moulder of the Winfield High School Softball Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Georgia Moulder of the Winfield High School Softball Team.

Winfield softball has started off the season strong and is currently undefeated, 6-0, including a massive shutout win (5-0) against the five-time state champ, Herbert Hoover, who defeated Winfield last year in the championship. The team’s most recent wins include Lincoln County 7-6, Chapmanville 6-1, and Hurricane 4-3.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

