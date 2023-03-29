Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Georgia Moulder of the Winfield High School Softball Team.
Winfield softball has started off the season strong and is currently undefeated, 6-0, including a massive shutout win (5-0) against the five-time state champ, Herbert Hoover, who defeated Winfield last year in the championship. The team’s most recent wins include Lincoln County 7-6, Chapmanville 6-1, and Hurricane 4-3.
Among the talented senior class is outfielder Georgia Moulder. She is a three-year starter and the team’s leadoff hitter. Moulder is a phenomenal hitter and already has two home runs this season. She earned first-team all-state last year and finished the regular season with a batting average of .479 with 22 RBIs.
Moulder is a big reason the team made a run for states last year. She came in clutch a couple of games, hitting a home run at crucial moments. Last year the team finished runner-up; it is their goal to make a run for states again this year and come out on top.
“She just wants to win and will help us do that in whatever role we might need. She provides excellent senior leadership for the team, and we benefit greatly from that for sure,” said Coach Steve Hensley.
Moulder is thankful for assistant coach Shawnee Jarrell, who has been like a mom and a mentor to many of the athletes on the team. Jarrell started coaching last season and her knowledge of the game has been an asset to Moulder and the team.
Outside of softball, Moulder is the vice president of Pep Club, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Key Club, Science National Honor Society, and National Honor Society. She is also a member of the school’s dance team. She plans to attend the University of South Carolina to study biological science.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
