Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Madison Nehme of the Poca High School basketball team.
Poca has had some success in the past week including their win against the Buffalo Bisons (55-29) and the Van Bulldogs (59-21).
A junior, Nehme came into the Buffalo game ready to win. She had been battling an injury from two games prior and had not had much playing time as a result.
“Maddy exploded on the offensive boards and had many putbacks in the game along with a series of layups,” said Head Coach Jessica Coleman. She finished the night with 22 points and 9 rebounds.
“We all definitely had a positive attitude. That’s what brings our team together,” Nehme said.
“Maddy is a true positive light on the team whether she is cheering her team on from the sidelines or in the game communicating on the floor to help orchestrate a win for the Lady Dots,” Coach Coleman said. “Maddy is extremely coachable and is always asking how she can become a better player.”
Nehme started playing basketball when she was in eighth grade but sustained an injury her sophomore year. She said it feels good to be back on the court this year gaining her confidence back with each game. She is thankful to have her mom as a role model. Her mom pushes her because she knows that she can do anything she puts her mind to.
Nehme is involved in the practical nursing program at Putnam Career and Technical Center. She is loving the program and plans to attend either Marshall University or Bridge Valley to continue her nursing education once she graduates high school.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
