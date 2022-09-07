The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Abreana Nelson of the Poca High School volleyball team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.'s Female Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week, junior Abreana Nelson of the Poca High School volleyball team.

The Poca volleyball has a more experienced team this year and has had a solid start to the season. With several returners and a new coach, Paul Chinuntdet, they are excited for the possibilities of this season and hope to bring life back into the program for not only this year, but also future years. So far, they have defeated Lincoln County 3-0 and 2-0, Sissonville 3-1, and Teays Valley Christian 2-1.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

