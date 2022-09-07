Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week, junior Abreana Nelson of the Poca High School volleyball team.
The Poca volleyball has a more experienced team this year and has had a solid start to the season. With several returners and a new coach, Paul Chinuntdet, they are excited for the possibilities of this season and hope to bring life back into the program for not only this year, but also future years. So far, they have defeated Lincoln County 3-0 and 2-0, Sissonville 3-1, and Teays Valley Christian 2-1.
Among the returners is junior Abreana Nelson. She is an all-around good player offensively and defensively. In the first two games alone, she had 20 kills, 22 digs, and had a 98% serve percentage.
“As captain of the team, Abreana leads Poca volleyball with kills, serving percentage, and scoring. Her natural leadership, continuous hard work and dedication to volleyball and her team makes her the perfect candidate,” said Coach Chinuntdet.
She started playing volleyball in middle school. She instantly fell in love with the sport. She likes how different it is from other sports and she has enjoyed the friendships and connections she has made because of the sport. She is thankful for her coaches who have helped her develop into the volleyball player that she is today.
Outside of playing volleyball for her school, she also plays travel volleyball, is a member of the student council and has an impressive 4.5 GPA.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.