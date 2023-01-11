The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Maggie Oduor of Hurricane High School is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Maggie Oduor of Hurricane High School.

The Hurricane basketball team has taken on some tough competition this season. Leading the team is senior captain Oduor.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

