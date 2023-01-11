Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Maggie Oduor of Hurricane High School.
The Hurricane basketball team has taken on some tough competition this season. Leading the team is senior captain Oduor.
“Maggie is a complete player that affects the game in a variety of ways. Offensively, she can certainly score, but as a point guard she’s learned to distribute the ball where it needs to go to help the team. Defensively, she is versatile and can guard any position on the court because of her length, quickness, and rebounding,” said head coach Jeremy Young.
Oduor has had a fantastic comeback season. She was out last season because of a torn ACL. She has been averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and has a free throw percentage of 86%. Her top performance was in the game against Parkersburg South.
“This was the first game that I really felt like myself again. I didn’t have a great first half and I went into the locker room and was thinking you could turn everything around right now. We were down by like 10 and we ended up cutting it down to three. That was a big moment for me because it was like no matter how the game is going there’s always a chance that you can turn it around,” said Oduor, who finished the game with 24 points.
In the team’s win against Keyser (66-30), she scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds, and in the win against Riverside (70-36), she scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds.
“She’s a leader and a great teammate, and I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to coach her over the years. She has a bright future and can’t wait to see her excel in whatever she decides to do after high school,” said Coach Young said.
When Oduor isn’t playing basketball, she is also the captain of the school’s soccer team, member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Prom Committee, and editor in chief for the Yearbook. Also, she was a first-place winner in editorial writing at the Marshall SCORES event. She hopes to continue her athletic career in either soccer or basketball at the collegiate level. Also, she has a goal to get her pilot’s license after she graduates high school.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
