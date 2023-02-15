The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Naziah “Nunu” Pannell of the St. Albans basketball team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to freshman Naziah “Nunu” Pannell of the St. Albans basketball team.

St. Albans has had some nail-biter games the past couple of weeks. In the team’s game against Nitro, it came down to the very end and Nitro just barely pulled it off. A standout in that game was Naziah Pannell. She is just a freshman and has quickly made her mark this year as a player. She put the pressure on the entire game. Her defensive skills were unmatched. She scored several points that game, and most came from steals.

