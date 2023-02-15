Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to freshman Naziah “Nunu” Pannell of the St. Albans basketball team.
St. Albans has had some nail-biter games the past couple of weeks. In the team’s game against Nitro, it came down to the very end and Nitro just barely pulled it off. A standout in that game was Naziah Pannell. She is just a freshman and has quickly made her mark this year as a player. She put the pressure on the entire game. Her defensive skills were unmatched. She scored several points that game, and most came from steals.
“She shows a rare ability to always remain under control and composed. What makes her special is her willingness to be a great teammate and her hard work and dedication to the game of basketball she loves. Nunu is gifted beyond measure, talented and smart. She understands academics are first and everything else will follow,” said Coach Ricky Steele, “Skies are the limit for this young star, and I’m sure she will continue to shine bright.”
Pannell has been playing since she was little. She has also looked up to her older brother who played basketball. “He pushes me and motivates me to play,” said Pannell. Her main goal this year is to just get better and to try her best. “I try to be coachable. Listen to my coaches, you know, I just try to be humble and help my team,” she said.
She averages 9.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.
When she isn’t playing basketball for the Red Dragons, she plays for her AAU team, Thunder. It is her goal to play basketball in college and she wants to study to become a nurse like her mom.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
