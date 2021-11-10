Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sophomore Reese Parsons of Hurricane High School’s volleyball team.
Hurricane’s volleyball team is making history this year! Last Tuesday they defeated Ripley 3-0 to advance to the sectional championship, where they defeated Parkersburg 3-1. This weekend they beat Huntington 3-0, which advanced them to the regional championship where they conquered Parkersburg yet again 3-2. This is the first in school’s history that Hurricane has ever won a sectional championship or a regional championship in volleyball!
A crucial part of the team’s success has been the team’s outside hitter, Reese Parsons.
“Reese is making a name for herself early on in her high school career. Even though Reese is only a sophomore, she brings a fiery light to this team,” said Head Coach Allie Douglas. “Reese is a vital part in the rotation and really shines on the offensive side. She has 280 kills for the season. In our sectional championship match she led the team with 16 kills and a hitting average of .424%.”
So far this season, Reese has 308 kills, averages 3.3 kills per set, and has a 35.7% kill percentage.
Reese started playing volleyball when she was in sixth grade and has always loved the style of play and the friendships she has made because of the sport. She is thankful for her supportive parents and family for motivating her to stick with it. She attributes her success and the player she is today to her coach. It is Reese’s goal to play at the collegiate level, so she looks to her coach for advice because she played in college. Her coach believes she has what it takes to make it to the next level.
“Reese has an infectious energy and wants to do her best in all aspects! Excited to watch her continue to grow,” said Coach Douglas.
Outside of playing for her school, she also is a member of the Putnam County volleyball club. When she graduates from high school, she plans to get her undergraduate degree and go on to dental school.
Hurricane will play in the state tournament this weekend. Their first game is on Friday at 10 a.m. against Musselman.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.