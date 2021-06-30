Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to senior Gracie Payne of the St. Albans High School softball team.
St. Albans softball just wrapped up their season on Wednesday in the AAA State Championship. St. Albans started the year 28-0 and did not lose until Game 1 of the Regional against Greenbrier East, before taking the last two games to punch their ticket to the state tournament. The Red Dragons defeated Washington in the elimination game (5-0) but came up short in the state championship against Cabell Midland (4-9).
The game was so intense that the St. Albans fans were lined up along the entire fence line cheering the whole time.
“We just collectively, as a team, decided to put it all up on the line, leave it on the field. I am really proud of the girls,” Payne said.
Payne is an All-State outfielder and was named to the second team AAA All-State team as a freshman and sophomore and named to All-Mountain State Athletic Conference first team designated hitter as a sophomore. She was named All-Mountain State Athletic Conference second-team first baseman this year. This season, she had a .394 batting average, 43 hits, 23 RBIs, 33 runs, and a 9.75 fielding percentage.
“Gracie is a special kid. She has a work ethic that is almost unmatched and a huge heart for softball. To be able to watch her grow into the player and person she has become over the last four years has been a huge honor for me as a coach. I couldn’t be prouder of her, and I am so excited to see her play at Wesleyan next year,” said Coach Christian Watts.
Payne started playing softball when she was 4 years old and really started to love it when she realized that she had a future in the sport and had the ability to take it to the next level. She has been working the last four years trying to achieve that goal. In November, she officially signed with West Virginia Wesleyan to continue her softball career and study biology.
