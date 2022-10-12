Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Emma Pendleberry of the Winfield soccer team.
Winfield’s soccer team has been on a tear the past two weeks. They shutout Hoover (4-0), Huntington (1-0), Oak Hill (9-0), and St. Albans (6-0). They tied their rival, Point Pleasant (0-0).
“This was a big game for us. We played extremely well, and it was just fun to,” said Pendleberry, a senior.
The team has about a week left of the regular season. They made it all the way to the semifinals last season, and they hope to return again this year.
Pendleberry is a high-energy defensive player; she brings a high level of energy while simultaneously positively affecting the game without necessarily needing possession of the ball. She is a player who can lift the play of her teammates through effort and passion, which is an invaluable commodity to have on a team.
“Emma is an outstanding athlete! She is a natural runner who stepped back on the soccer field two years ago like she never left it. She is a leader on and off the field. She will continue to succeed in school and life. She is a blessing to coach. She always gives 100% and always has a good attitude,” said head coach Jade Smith.
Pendleberry started playing soccer when she was young. She instantly fell in love with the sport and continued to play as she got older and has been a member of several travel teams. When she isn’t playing soccer, she is a member of the Winfield Track team. She was a member of the 2021 track champions. She was part of the 2nd place 4x100 relay, the 2nd place 4x200 relay, and the 6th place 4x400 relay. When she graduates in the spring, she plans to go to college to study to become a veterinarian.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc., and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
