The 2nd annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament was held on March 20 at Blennerhasset Middle School. The tournament has grown since last year, with the high school division having 49 entries and the middle school with 13 entries. Among the returning champions was tenth-grader Chenoa Taylor. Chenoa went undefeated 4-0 to claim the title in the 136-pound weight class in 2020.
This year Taylor competed in the 148-pound weight class. She faced Pearl Chambers from John Marshall, pinning her in just 45 seconds. Her match against Bianca Jamen from Lewis County, winning by decision 9-4, secured her the two-time champion title.
“Chenoa is a great part of our wrestling team. Girls and guys wrestle together throughout the season. However, girls compete against each other once a year at the girls State Tournament. Chenoa has been working towards her goal of becoming a back-to-back girl’s state champ since the season began,” stated Coach Graley. “With COVID-19 and all the changes it has brought to the sport this year, it was great to see all of the girls competing against one another at the tournament. With the shortened season and all the restrictions, Chenoa and the other girls had a short time to train. Wrestling is very tough physically and mentally. Chenoa has battled through both and came out on top.”
Taylor has been wrestling alongside her brother since she was just 5 years old. She stated he is a big reason behind her style of wrestling. A large part of her success is the support of her family and the Poca community. They are so proud of what she has accomplished. Being only a sophomore, she has two more years to compete and help grow girls wrestling in West Virginia.
Taylor is a three-sport athlete including cross country and track. She hopes to continue her wrestling career at the collegiate level.
