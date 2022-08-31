Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Brynna Price of the Hurricane High School soccer team.
The Hurricane girls soccer team has had a great start to the season, currently undefeated (2-0-1). They are striving for the opportunity to make a run for the state title this season. They opened their season with a tie (0-0) against Wheeling Park, a quality opponent. They went on to shutout St. Albans (7-0) on Tuesday and South Charleston (6-0) on Thursday.
The team is privileged to have a roster full of experienced upperclassmen to aid them this season. Among them is junior center back, Brynna Price, who has proven to be an asset to the team this season. She has been a great role player since she was a freshman, but she has really stepped up her defensive skills by working hard this off season with her travel team. Against South Charleston, she continuously shut down their best offensive player and disrupted any scoring opportunities, earning her Player of the Game.
“She is a field general who demands excellence from herself and her teammates. Her intensity and focus raise the level of play for our team,” said head coach Shelley Young.
Price attributes their wins this season to the team’s ability to communicate on the field, their work effort, and their experienced coaches. She is grateful for the support of her coaches and parents that supported her and fostered her love of the sport. She started playing when she was young because of her dad, who also played soccer. Her favorite part of soccer is the friendships she has made through the sport. When Price isn’t playing soccer for Hurricane, she is a member of the West Virginia Futbol Club 2005 girls team.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
