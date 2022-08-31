The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Brynna Price.jpg

Brynna Price of the Hurricane High School Soccer Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Brynna Price of the Hurricane High School soccer team.

The Hurricane girls soccer team has had a great start to the season, currently undefeated (2-0-1). They are striving for the opportunity to make a run for the state title this season. They opened their season with a tie (0-0) against Wheeling Park, a quality opponent. They went on to shutout St. Albans (7-0) on Tuesday and South Charleston (6-0) on Thursday.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

