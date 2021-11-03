Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Haleigh Rhodes of the Buffalo High School Volleyball Team.
Volleyball teams around the state are heading into the postseason. The Buffalo Bison volleyball team has maintained a phenomenal record of 25-6-1 and are on a 3-game win streak. Last week they defeated Charleston Catholic (2-0), St. Albans (2-0), and Wayne (2-0). Post-season games will start this week and it is the team’s goal to play at states this year.
Rhodes has played an important role in the team’s success this season.
“Haleigh’s confidence has grown, and it’s really reflected in her play,” said Head Coach Brian Null. “She is very high energy, and the team really feeds off her excitement. I feel Haleigh’s work ethic is a major contribution to the success we have seen this season. This is a very special team that has a wonderful chemistry and plays very unselfish volleyball. Haleigh and the other seniors have done a great job making every player know they are an important part of the team.”
Rhodes started playing volleyball in middle school when they started the program at her school. She said she has always loved the flow of the game and the adrenaline rush whenever she goes up for a kill. She also said she is thankful for her first volleyball coach, Miss Spang, who started the program and taught her the basics, and she is thankful for her supportive father who is always encouraging her to do her best.
Rhodes has averaged 89% at serving and her kill percentage is 41.7%. She is currently second on the team in total blocks.
When she isn’t playing volleyball for her school, she plays with her travel team, Putnam Volleyball Club. She is a member of National Honor Society, vice president of Student Council, and Future Farmers of America. Recently her FFA chapter competed at the National Convention in Indiana for the National Chapter award. After high school, Rhodes is planning to go to Marshall University to study athletic training.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
