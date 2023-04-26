Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Bella Skeens of the Poca High School Track Team.
Skeens has been Poca’s top runner at every meet. She leads the team in points scored. Last year she placed in the top 10 at states in the 100 high hurdles (17.49) and the 300 hurdles (50.16). She has been working hard since last season knowing that she can do better. She has been working with her hurdle coach, Shawn Arthur, and he has been able to help her get where she needs to be. Her times are already faster than last season, with several meets still to go. She is ranked No. 1 in the state in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the state in the 100 high hurdles.
“Bella is a wonderful athlete to watch and coach. She always has questions, listens well, and has a great attitude. She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met and is the perfect example of what it takes to be great. I’m excited for her to take over the MES as a Pioneer (Glenville College),” said Coach Shawn Arthur.
She’s had some great meets this season. At the Carlos Akers & Doc Hale Memorial, she ran against some of the top AAA hurdlers in the state and held her own. She placed 2nd in the 100 highs with a time of 17.23 and placed 2nd in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.46. At her latest meet, the Dot Dash, she placed 2nd in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 16.88 and placed 1st in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.98.
When she isn’t running track, she is involved at her church and is a member of the cheer team. Bella will attend Glenville College in the fall to continue her track career and plans to study exercise science.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
