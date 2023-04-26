The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bella Skeens of the Poca High School Track Team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Bella Skeens of the Poca High School Track Team.

Skeens has been Poca’s top runner at every meet. She leads the team in points scored. Last year she placed in the top 10 at states in the 100 high hurdles (17.49) and the 300 hurdles (50.16). She has been working hard since last season knowing that she can do better. She has been working with her hurdle coach, Shawn Arthur, and he has been able to help her get where she needs to be. Her times are already faster than last season, with several meets still to go. She is ranked No. 1 in the state in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the state in the 100 high hurdles.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

