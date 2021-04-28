Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to sophomore Tayven Stephenson of the St. Albans high school softball team.
St. Albans has just wrapped up their first full week of games with a record of 7-0. Standout on the team is University of Kentucky commit — Tayven Stephenson. Stephenson has a batting average of .450, three home runs, and ten RBIs. She is 3-0 pitching, 30 strikeouts, and only given up 4 runs. She is a pitcher and in-fielder.
“She has a competitive drive. She has a dream of playing at the next level so that has helped her be successful,” said Coach Christian Watts. “She lifts up the other players and always has a positive impact on everyone she comes in contact with.”
At the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County, Kentucky, Stephenson went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs against the Corbin Redhounds (10-4) and Stephenson fired a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs as St. Albans posted an 11-1 victory against Mercer County.
St. Albans defeated Buffalo 12-1 in just 5 innings. Stephenson and the reliever pitcher combined for seven strikeouts. Over the weekend, St. Albans had a two-game road trip beating Morgantown 4-2 with Stephenson striking out 17 and beating University 8-0 with Stephenson 2 for 4 with a double that drove in two runs.
Tayven has been playing softball since she was 6 years old. She has always loved the competitive aspect of the game. It is her goal to get better each game. She is a member of the Louisville Lady Sluggers travel softball team. After high school, Tayven plans to attend college and major in the medical field.
