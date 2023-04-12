Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Tayven Stephenson of the St. Albans High School softball team.
St. Albans has had a solid start to the season with a record of 7-3. The standout on the team is Wofford College commit Tayven Stephenson. She has a batting average of .455, a 4-1 pitching record on the year, and 57 strikeouts.
She has always had a talent for disorienting opposing hitters with her mid-60s fastball mixed in with her rise ball, change-up, and curve ball. She was named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021, first-team All-state 2021 and 2022, voted Player of the Year by West Virginia Sports Writers Association in 2021, and played a key role in the team’s state runner-up finish in 2021 and sectional championship win last season.
“I could go on and on about the player Tayven is, but what impresses me most about her is the person she is all the time. I consider myself lucky to have been her coach and she certainly has made me look like a much better one than I am. I’m excited for what the future holds for her and our team and I’m just trying to enjoy every minute of it,” said Head Coach Christian Watts.
In the team’s win against Hurricane, Stephenson delivered offensively and defensively. She scored both of the team’s runs and struck out ten batters. She is thankful for her coaches and her teammate Sydney Young, who is always cheering her on.
“We have a great group of girls and I think that this team has the best chemistry we’ve ever had,” Stephenson said.
When she isn’t playing for her school, she is a member of the Virginia Thunderbolts travel softball team. When she graduates, she will be headed south to continue her softball career and plans to major in biology.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
