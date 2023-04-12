The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tayven Stephenson of the St. Albans High School softball team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. | Submitted photo

Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Tayven Stephenson of the St. Albans High School softball team.

St. Albans has had a solid start to the season with a record of 7-3. The standout on the team is Wofford College commit Tayven Stephenson. She has a batting average of .455, a 4-1 pitching record on the year, and 57 strikeouts.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

