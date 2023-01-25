The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Meghan Taylor and Kaitlyn Sayre of the Winfield High School basketball team are Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week, Meghan Taylor and Kaitlyn Sayre of the Winfield High School basketball team.

The Generals basketball team has a great group of athletes this season. Taylor is a senior guard and leads the team in scoring and 3-point shots. She averages 12 points per game, 2 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 three-pointers. Sayre is a junior power forward who leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and defensive deflections. She averages 7 rebounds per game, 1.5 blocks, and 2 defensive deflections. With Meghan’s offensive skills and Kaitlyn’s defensive skills, they are a force on the court. The team has had some fantastic wins recently including their win against Hurricane (46-40), Logan (42-38), and Washington (49-40), and Martinsburg (33-30).

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

