Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Co-Gamers of the Week, Meghan Taylor and Kaitlyn Sayre of the Winfield High School basketball team.
The Generals basketball team has a great group of athletes this season. Taylor is a senior guard and leads the team in scoring and 3-point shots. She averages 12 points per game, 2 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 three-pointers. Sayre is a junior power forward who leads the team in rebounds, blocks, and defensive deflections. She averages 7 rebounds per game, 1.5 blocks, and 2 defensive deflections. With Meghan’s offensive skills and Kaitlyn’s defensive skills, they are a force on the court. The team has had some fantastic wins recently including their win against Hurricane (46-40), Logan (42-38), and Washington (49-40), and Martinsburg (33-30).
“Meghan is a great kid with a bright future. Whatever path life takes, that journey will benefit from having her,” said Coach Andy Johnson.
She started playing basketball when she was in elementary school and has been playing ever since. She earned 2nd team all-state last year. She is thankful for her parents’ support and love which has helped her with everything she has pursued. She plans on attending the United States Naval Academy or University of Virginia to pursue nursing on an ROTC Scholarship. When she isn’t playing basketball, she skis; mountain bikes; is a member of National Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, Beta Society, and Key Club; and is the president of Mu Alpha Theta.
“Kaitlyn is the heart of this basketball team. When we step on the floor, I’m super happy she is on my side,” said Coach Johnson.
She has always been a defensive standout but in the last few games she has found some offensive success. In the game against Washington, she scored 14 points and in the game against Logan she scored 10 points. She is grateful to be surrounded by a family that supports her dreams and ambitions. Kaitlyn is also a member of the school’s soccer team and has received all-state recognition as the team’s goalie. She is also a member of a couple soccer clubs and is a member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christin Athletes, Fuel, and Mu Alpha Theta.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
