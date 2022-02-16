Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Chenoa Taylor of the Winfield High School wrestling team.
The 3rd annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament was held this past weekend on Feb. 12 at Elite Sports Center in Parkersburg. The first state tournament was held in 2020 with high school and middle school age competitors. This year they added an elementary age girls division. The tournament has grown since last year with the high school division having nearly 70 entries.
Winfield High School had two athletes competing this year including junior Taylor. Taylor is a two-time WV Girls State Champ, in 2020 the 136-pound weight class and 2021 the 148-pound weight class.
“Chenoa is very hard on herself, she takes wrestling very seriously. She will often work through the pain to get what needs to be done and refuses to let anyone see her with tears. She is a good kid who tries hard to keep up a tough exterior,” said Coach Mike Cochran.
This year, Taylor competed in the 140-pound weight class. She faced Jessica Dove from East Hardy in the Quarter Finals and defeated her in 54 seconds. She moved on to the Semi-Finals and defeated Helena Radford from Jefferson 5-0, moving her onto the championship match. She competed in the championship match against Micah Fisher from Greenbrier East, but was bested by Micah and finished state runner-up.
Taylor is proud of how much she has grown this season. She is thankful for her coaches’ guidance and her teammates’ support they have given her this year. Taylor has been wrestling since she was 5 years old. She is grateful that her brother got her into wrestling. She has always looked up to him. He has been a big influence in her style of wrestling, teaching her to not hold back and to be assertive. She has one final year and hopes to reclaim her state title. We look forward to it and wish her luck!
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s Female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
