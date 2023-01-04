Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Chenoa Taylor of the Winfield High School wrestling team.
Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Chenoa Taylor of the Winfield High School wrestling team.
Taylor is a crucial member of the Winfield wrestling team.
“She has won some key matches so far this season. Her biggest victory this season was her comeback win for the team in a match in Ohio (Dan Gartner Invitational),” said Head Coach Mike Cochran.
She is an athlete who works through pain and to get what needs to be done. Her record this season is 10-4 and overall record 54-23. In the Bill Hughes Invitational, she finished 2nd and at the Point Pleasant dual meet she finished 1st.
Taylor has worked hard this off-season to prepare her for her senior year. She began wrestling when she was just 5 years old and has been dedicated ever since. She is grateful that her brother got her into wrestling. She has always looked up to him. He has been a big influence in her style of wrestling, teaching her to not hold back and to be assertive.
Taylor is a two-time WV Girls State Champ — in 2020 in the 136-pound weight class and in 2021 in the 148-pound weight class. Last season she competed in the 140-pound weight class and won her first two matches with ease, earning her a spot in the championship. She finished as runner-up.
She hopes to reclaim her state title this season. We look forward to it and wish her luck!
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
