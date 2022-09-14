Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Ivy Tolley of the Buffalo High School volleyball team.
The Buffalo Bisons’ volleyball team has had an impressive start to the season. They are currently 9-1 and on a three-game win streak with wins against South Charleston (2-0), Sherman (2-0), and Grace Christian (2-0). The team has had a strong roster the last couple of years, and last year they defeated East Hardy (3-1) to advance to the semi-finals of the state tournament. They hope to make it back to the state tournament this season.
Among the returners is 5-foot-9 middle hitter, senior Ivy Tolley.
“She has been a great complementary player this season and we are hopeful she continues to improve throughout the season,” said head coach Barry Clendenin.
In the team’s wins against Nitro (2-0) and St. Albans (2-1) last week, she had 13 kills and played a huge role in the team’s defense with 3 solo blocks. Her kill percentage this season is 40%. It is her goal to continue to improve her kills per set.
“When she’s in rhythm, she can put a lot of pressure on the other team,” Coach Clendinin continued. “We are really pushing her hard to be the second big hitter we need.”
Ivy started playing volleyball in eighth grade. Being part of the team has provided her with a support network that has helped her reduce her stress. She is also thankful for her adoptive father who has been a role model to her. He has shown her what a good work ethic is and what it means to put your family first.
When she isn’t playing volleyball, she typically runs track for her high school. After high school, she will join the National Guard and start college.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
