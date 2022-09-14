The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ivy Tolley of the Buffalo High school volleyball team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Ivy Tolley of the Buffalo High School volleyball team.

The Buffalo Bisons’ volleyball team has had an impressive start to the season. They are currently 9-1 and on a three-game win streak with wins against South Charleston (2-0), Sherman (2-0), and Grace Christian (2-0). The team has had a strong roster the last couple of years, and last year they defeated East Hardy (3-1) to advance to the semi-finals of the state tournament. They hope to make it back to the state tournament this season.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

