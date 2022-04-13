Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Nikki Walker of the Winfield High School Track Team.
Winfield track is back at it again this year, wiping out the competition at every meet so far. At the Bison Invitational they scored 204 with the next closest with 50 points, and at the Carlos Akers and Doc Hale Memorial Invitational at Cabell Midland they scored 138 points with the next closest with 82 points.
Winfield’s strength is their diversity of skill. “We work hard and that’s how we stay successful,” said Coach David Bailey.
Leading the way in the hurdles events is Walker. She runs the 100m high hurdles, the 300m hurdles, and the shuttles. She has also been added to the 4x400 relay team this year. Last year she placed third in the 300m hurdles and the 100m high hurdles, second in the shuttles, and fourth in the pole vault at the state track meet, which aided her team to winning the state title.
Walker has been raking in the points for her team this season. At every meet she has placed in the top two in all her individual events and the 4x400 team has placed first at every meet. Walker is ranked first in the state in the 100m high hurdles with a time of 16.98 and ranked second in the state in the 300m hurdles with a time of 50.29. She is part of the 4x400 relay team that is ranked first in the state with a time of 4:23.04 and part of the shuttle relay team that is ranked fourth in the state with a time of 1:15.36.
“Nikki is a very dedicated athlete, hardworking athlete. Always does anything you ask her to do,” said Coach Bailey.
Walker started running when she was in middle school because of her older sister. She is thankful that Coach Bailey challenged her to try hurdles. She likes the technique of hurdling. There’s always something that can be fixed. It is her goal to place well at states in order to aid her team to winning another state title.
“My parents have always pushed me and kind of exemplified what hard work can get for you,” Walker said.
Walker is also a member of the Winfield soccer team and cross-country team. She is involved in Link crew, student council, Mu Alpha Theta, and National Honor Society. She will be attending Bluefield State in the fall to hurdle. She plans to study to become a nurse.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.