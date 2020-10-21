Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. & The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Erin Signorelli of Winfield High School volleyball team.
The Generals had a great start to their season defeating Hurricane (2-0) and Poca (2-0) — then they had a long hiatus. Since starting back, they have not let that time off keep them from succeeding. They are currently ranked 3rd in the Cardinal Conference. Last week they defeated Logan (2-0), Mann (2-0), and Nitro (2-1). The key to the General’s offense is setter Erin Signorelli. Her precision and knowledge of the floor has aided her team to many victories. So far this season Erin has had 14 aces, 8 digs, and 5 kills. Her team hopes to go to states again this year.
Being her final season, she reflected on her volleyball career with her teammates.
“I love all my teammates,” she said. “We’ve all been together since middle school, so we just became incredibly close and it just makes it so much more fun. I remember playing in a tournament sophomore year where we played to three in the morning. We ended up winning it. It was so much fun!”
The team’s bond has been a crucial part of their success.
“Where we’ve been together for so long, I just know exactly how to set up my hitters and what works for them.”
Erin went on to say that volleyball has really taught her how to work hard for what she wants and hopes that the training over the summer helps them achieve their goals. She has enjoyed being a leader this season and helping her younger teammates grow.
“Erin is very dependable both on and off the court. She is always willing to help others get better and does a wonderful job balancing volleyball, school, and work. I love having her around and will miss her tremendously after she graduates this year,” said Head Coach Celeste Campbell.
Coach Campbell has had the privilege to work with Erin for her entire high school career and has seen her grow into a strong setter and overall player.
“What her stats won’t show you is how valuable and essential of a player she is to our team,” Campbell said. “As a setter she does not have as many blocks, kills, or digs as some of the other players on the floor because that is not her primary role on the court. Erin is in charge of reading what the defense gives us and setting up and running our offense based on that.”
Erin has played volleyball since she was in sixth grade. Her previous coach, Todd Higginbotham, was a big reason she continued to play in high school. She attributed a lot of her success in volleyball to his encouragement and willingness to train her in the off season.
Erin has previously participated on the General’s track team, the Putnam volleyball club, and in the school’s Deca club. She is also a great student with a 4.1 GPA. She is going to Marshall University next year to study nursing.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.