The Winfield Cheer Team came in fifth in the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship.

 Courtesy of Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

The Winfield cheer team had a fantastic season! They were one of the seven teams in West Virginia that traveled to Florida to compete in the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship. This is only the second year that West Virginia schools have been allowed to compete outside the state. It started with introducing Game Day Competition, which involves being evaluated on their sideline crowd-leading abilities mixed with traditional competition elements. The top teams from this competition were able to compete at Nationals.

Last year they got to the semi-finals and finished 16th. Going into the competition they had a lofty goal, which was the first day to be named No. 1 of their group which auto-qualifies them for finals. They achieved that goal! Out of the 18 teams in their group, they were selected, which reassured the team that they had a shot at competing with some of the top teams in the country. They ended up finishing 5th place, which is the best in West Virginia history, just missing the top three by 0.2 points.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

