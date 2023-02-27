The Winfield cheer team had a fantastic season! They were one of the seven teams in West Virginia that traveled to Florida to compete in the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship. This is only the second year that West Virginia schools have been allowed to compete outside the state. It started with introducing Game Day Competition, which involves being evaluated on their sideline crowd-leading abilities mixed with traditional competition elements. The top teams from this competition were able to compete at Nationals.
Last year they got to the semi-finals and finished 16th. Going into the competition they had a lofty goal, which was the first day to be named No. 1 of their group which auto-qualifies them for finals. They achieved that goal! Out of the 18 teams in their group, they were selected, which reassured the team that they had a shot at competing with some of the top teams in the country. They ended up finishing 5th place, which is the best in West Virginia history, just missing the top three by 0.2 points.
“I knew this team was different the first day they walked in on Aug. 1. They just had this feel about them that they loved each other and they wanted each other to be better every single day,” said Coach Natalie Zigmond. “They talked about dog mentality, which means come in every day being great for yourself but being great for your team. They really did that.”
With cheer having such a long season between football, basketball, community events, and competition season, they really have to have a strong mentality.
Coach Zigmond said she appreciates all the sponsors and everyone who supported their fundraisers. Without them, they wouldn’t have been able to go and compete. They are looking forward to next year and hope that the sport of cheer continues to grow!
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.