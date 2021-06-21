The Winfield High School girl’s track team won the 2021 WV State Track meet title last weekend at Laidley Field in Charleston. They successfully defended their 2019 state title.
Leading the team to victory included several impressive athletes. High point, Allie German, placed 1st in long jump (17-01), 1st in the 100m dash (12.6), 1st in the 200m dash (26.9), and 1st in the 400m (59.7). With the next highest points, Dianna Goodman placed 1st in pole vault and broke the state meet record (12-02) and placed 2nd in the long jump (16-00). Scoring 20 points for the team, Rachel Withrow placed first in the 1600m (5:19) and the 3200m (11:21).
Rylee Hinkle added another win for the Generals in the 100m high hurdles (15.81). All the relay teams medaled at the meet. The 4x100 (52.72) and 4x200 (1:50) relay team placed second and consisted of Dianna Goodman, Rylee Hinkle, Carly Jordan, and Emma Pendleberry. The Shuttle team placed second (1:08) and consisted of Rylee Hinkle, Mia Duterte, Carly Jordan, and Nikki Walker. The 4x400 relay team placed 6th and consisted of Emma Pendleberry, Mariam Al-Zoubi, Alanna Roberts, and Ashley Ferguson. The 4x800 relay placed 5th and consisted of Ella Wikel, Mariam Al-Zoubi, Alanna Roberts, and Ashley Ferguson.
In the field events, Emerson Vanscoy placed 4th in the high jump (4-10) and 2nd in the pole vault (9-06) In the discus throw, Mallory McGinnia placed 3rd (97-08) and Brianna Browning placed 4th (96-04). Jordan Carly placed 3rd in the 300m hurdles (49.88).
This is the 11th title in the school’s history. They won 9 out of 18 events and scored an impressive 159 points.
“These kids work so hard. They deserve everything they get. I couldn’t be prouder of them,” said head coach David Bailey.