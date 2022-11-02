Congratulations to the Winfield High School girls cross country team for winning back-to-back WV State Championships, rounding out the team’s impressive season.
The team won their regional meet with ease and dominated every meet throughout the entire season. The team was ranked No. 1 in the state all year and were predicted to win states. They experienced some misfortune early in the race, but the rest of the team stepped it up and were able to secure the win.
Winfield defeated Fairmont Senior, winning 60-74. Freshman Ava Ethridge led the team, placing first with a time of 19:26.17, followed by senior Rachel Withrow placing second with a time of 19:48.78. Freshman Cami Samples edged out two Fairmont Senior runners and placed 20th overall with a time of 22:10.76. Rounding out the team was Sophia Briscoe, placing 29th (22:33.55), Holly Bach placing 37th (22:58.45) and Calleigh Bach placing 45th (23:42.90).
“The kids work so hard, and they are very deserving. They had to overcome some adversity, but they wanted it and did what that had to do,” said Head Coach Bailey.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.