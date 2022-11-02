The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Winfield High School girls cross country team has won back-to-back WV State Championships.

 Submitted photo

Congratulations to the Winfield High School girls cross country team for winning back-to-back WV State Championships, rounding out the team’s impressive season.

The team won their regional meet with ease and dominated every meet throughout the entire season. The team was ranked No. 1 in the state all year and were predicted to win states. They experienced some misfortune early in the race, but the rest of the team stepped it up and were able to secure the win.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

