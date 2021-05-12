Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Allie Germann of the Winfield High School Track Team.
Track season is back, and making her mark this season is junior Allie Germann. She came onto the scene in 2019 as a freshman track star. She placed 1st in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and the long jump at the WV State Track meet. She is ready to go back and better her times.
Winfield has competed in five meets and so far, they are undefeated. Germann has placed 1st in the 100-meter dash at every meet, with her personal best being 12.69 at the Hurricane High School Invitational. She has placed in the top two in the 200-meter dash at every meet with her personal best being 26.49 at the Dick Dunlap Classic.
She added the 400-meter dash this year and she has excelled in that event as well. At the Paul Wood Memorial Invitational, she placed 1st with a time of 1:01.5. She has placed 1st in the long jump at every meet with her personal best being 17.1. She is currently ranked 1st in the state in all her events.
Germann started running track in eighth grade and ended up loving it.
“I just love racing and I love my teammates and coaches,” she said.
It is her goal this year to win the 100 meter, 200 meter, and the long jump at states and she hopes to improve her time in the 400 meter so that she can qualify for states in that event as well. She attributes her success to supportive parents and coaches because they are always pushing her to do her best.
“She is a great young lady with a lot of character. She is very disciplined. She is a very self-motivated individual and does a tremendous job with her teammates, always puts her teammates first and will do whatever she can to help the team,” said head coach David Bailey. “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work.”
Germann is an active member of the National Honor Society. She plans to continue her track career in college and hopes to study something in the medical field.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.