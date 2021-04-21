Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Kennedy Dean of the Winfield High School softball team.
Winfield softball has started out the season strong with a 3-0 record, shutting out Nitro 4-0, defeating Scott 9-7, and then defeating Logan 9-1 in their latest game. With the loss of their spring season last year, they are not taking this season for granted and that energy has fueled them to perform their best each game.
Standout on the team is junior Kennedy Dean. She mainly plays shortstop and catcher for her team. Her current batting average is .600. So far this season she has hit two doubles, one triple, two RBI’s, and has two stolen bases. Last season, she received AA First team All-State honors, First team All-Kanawha honors and First Team Cardinal Conference honors.
Kennedy began playing softball when she was in the first grade and fell in love with the sport. Her teammates and coaches are reasons she has continued to play.
“I love all the girls on the team. We are all friends on and off the field,” said Dean. “All of my coaches are very knowledgeable, and I enjoy playing for them.”
Dean’s goal this season is to just continue to improve overall, and it is her hope that they make it to states this year.
“Athletically, she is just gifted and strong. Along with that, she has a great attitude, works hard, and leads her team by example,” said Coach Steve Hensley. “You blend her coachability with her skill set and you’ve got a pretty good player.”
Along with softball, Kennedy was a member of the school basketball team last year. She serves as her school Student Body Treasurer, member of National Honor Society, involved in Key Club, and recently joined DECA. She will be competing in the International Career Development Conference this year. She has a 4.0 GPA. Dean recently committed to playing softball at Youngstown State University. She plans to study business marketing.
