The Winfield High School girls’ and boys’ cross country team swept the 2021 WV Cross Country State meet last weekend at Cabell Midland. This is the first time in the school’s history that the boys and girls won the same year.
Leading the girl’s team to victory were several impressive athletes. Rachel Withrow, junior, led the team and placed first with a time of 20:04. Mariam Al-Zoubi, junior, also made the podium placing sixth (20:47). Following them was Sophie Briscoe at 11th (21:41), Nikki Walker at 28th (22:34), and Allie Germann at 46th (23:34) which totaled the team at 72 points.
Teammates Savannah Weibl (24:24) and Gabby Withrow (26:35) also competed to round out the team’s top seven runners.
On the boy’s side, sophomore Brayden Marshall was able to out sprint a runner from Frankfort in order to earn him first place with a time of 16:24. Joining him on the podium was senior Matthew Scheneburg. He placed 3rd with a time of 16:33. Following them was Justin Lipscomb at 13th (17:33), Tyler Weiford at 14th (17:35), Jordon Reesman at 22nd (17:59), which totaled the team at 46 points, narrowly beating Frankfort which scored 50 points. Teammates Isaiah Wikel at 32nd (18:35) and Landen Bach at 48th (19:23) aided the team by displacing scoring runners.
The girls won in 2017 and 2018 and were runners-up the past two years and the boys’ best previous finish was second place in 2018 and 2019 and third place last year. The team worked hard this season, both winning regionals, and the boy’s team finished the season undefeated. Both teams came close to winning last season, and so they knew that they were going to have to come out and give it their all. Their hard work paid off and they walked away as state champs.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
