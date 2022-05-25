Congratulations to the Winfield High School girls and boys track team for sweeping the 2022 WV Track State meet last weekend at Laidley Field.
“It was a tremendous team effort. They came out and did big things,” said the girls head doach David Bailey.
The boys team was not predicted to win, but they “Scrapped, clawed, and pawed and found a way to win,” said boys head coach Shawn Anderson.
Leading the girls team to victory included several impressive athletes. Allie Germann (36), Nikki Walker (27), and Rachel Withrow (26) led their team in points. Allie, senior, placed first in the 100m dash (12.54), second in the 200m dash (26.50), first in the 400m dash (59.02), and second in the long jump (16-03). Walker, a senior, placed first in the 300m hurdles, second in the 100m high hurdles (16.27), and second in pole vault (9-00). Withrow, a junior, placed first in the 1600m run (5:15.62), first in the 3200m run (11:15), and 3rd in the 800m run (2:24.84).
The field event athletes really stepped it up. Emerson Vanscoy placed first in pole vault (11-01) and placed second in the high jump (4-10). Mallory McGinnis placed second in the discus (115-08) and placed third shot put (36-08). The 4x100 and 4x200 placed 3rd (Makaila Armstrong, Carli Boggess, Madi Arthur, and Emma Pendlebrry). The shuttle hurdles placed fourth (Mia Duterte, Lily Moss, Abby Jarrell, and Nikki Walker).
Other athletes who contributed points were Emma Pendlebrry by placing third in the 400m dash (1:011.46), Mia Duterte placing 6th in the 300m hurdles (50.01), and Mariam Al-Zoubi placing 5th in the 800m run (2:26.32) and 5th in the 1600m run (5:31.18).
Everyone on the boys team stepped up and ended with 117 points. They needed every single point and just merely beating Point Pleasant by 6 points. It came down to the very last event, the 4x400 relay team had to fight for every second. They ended up beating Point Pleasant and placed second, which earned them the crucial 6 points that they needed. The 4x400 team consisted of Marshall Villers, Landen Bach, Justin Lipcomb and Matthew Scheneburg.
Leading the boys team in points was Matthew Scheneberg (32). He placed first in the 800m run (1:57) and 1600m run (4:17).
Winfield swept the competition in pole vault. Ian Johnson placed 1st (13-06), Cristian Penaloza placed 3rd (12-6) and Marshall Villers placed 4th (12-6). The relay teams were essential in the team’s win. The 4x800 team placed 1st (Justin Lipscomb, Landen Bach, Adam Criser, and Brayden Marshall). The shuttle team placed 3rd (Aathan Pongsugree, Cristian Penaloza, Aaron Verno, and Tyler Weiford). The 4x200 placed 4th (Seth Eads, Marshall Villers, Ian Johnson, and Aaron Verno).
Other athletes who contributed points were Brayden Marshall placing second in the 3200m run and 3rd in the 1600m run, Justin Lipscomb placing 4th in the 1600m run (4:22), Brock Basham placing 5th in the shot put (46-02), and Aaron Verno placing second and Quinten Cooley placing 3rd in the 300m hurdles.