this week's Female Gamer of the Week to Madeline Foster of Winfield High School.
Madeline Foster, a sophomore at Winfield High School, is a member of the girls’ varsity swim team. In her latest meet against Hurricane, she placed 1st in the 100 Free (53.85) which makes her 2nd in the state, and she placed 1st in the 500 Free (5:23.25), which makes her 3rd in the state. She also recently swam the 200 Individual Medley (2:15.82) which places her 2nd in the state and the 100 Breast (1;15) which places her at 8th in the state. Outside of her individual events, she is also a member 200 Free Relay and 200 Medley Relay.
Coach Wollaber had this to say about Foster, “She is a top athletic swimmer that is truly diversified in all strokes with speed and endurance. She has a wonderful personality that is both humble and honorable. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to help the other swimmer.”
It is Madeline’s goal to continue to improve her times this season. She hopes to compete in the Junior Nationals before she graduates high school.
Foster started swimming at the age of 8. Outside of swimming for Winfield High School, she also swims for her club team, the Kanawha Valley Kraken. She enjoys being on both teams and appreciates the encouragement she has received from her fellow teammates and coaches. She is thankful for her supportive parents and the role model that her brother has been to her.
Foster carries an impressive 4.0 GPA. She plans to swim at the collegiate level and is interested in pursuing a career in the engineering field.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is a Revved Up Fitness Coach at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.