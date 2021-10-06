Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Rachel Withrow of Winfield High School’s cross country team.
The General’s girls cross country team is currently ranked 1st in the AA division. Leading the pack every meet is junior Rachel Withrow, ranked first in the AA division. The Generals have attended the most competitive meets in the state and even traveled outside of the state for some tougher competition. Withrow has continued to run impressive times and impress her coaches at every meet.
“She works a lot, she puts a lot of miles in, and she does a lot of work in the off season. She’s got a great work ethic. She has become even more dedicated to her goals this season. We just keep pushing her to get it done,” said Head Coach Bailey.
At her first meet, the Dutch Miller Invitational, she placed second with a time of 20:09. At the St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival, one of the largest meets in the state, she placed second with a time of 19:38, beating her times from the last two seasons. At the Chick-fil-a Invitational she placed fourth. She ran a personal record time of 18:50. The team traveled to Cary, North Carolina, for the Adidas XC Challenge where there were nearly 200 runners in the women’s division. Withrow placed seventh with a time of 19:19. At the Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational, she placed second with a time of 19:48.
This past weekend, Winfield took home first place at the Fairmont Senior Invitational. Withrow placed first with a time of 19:48, beating the runner who is ranked second in the state and 2020’s state champ, securing her first-place ranking.
Withrow began running in the sixth grade and has always loved the individual aspect of it. She hopes to win states this year. She has come close the past two seasons. Her freshman year, she placed sixth with a time of 20:04 and then last year, she placed second with a time of 19:39.
Rachel is also a track runner and placed first at states in the 1600m and 3200m last season. She is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Key Club. Following high school, she hopes to continue her running career into college.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.