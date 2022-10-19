Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Rachel Withrow of Winfield High School’s cross country team.
The Generals girls cross country team is currently ranked first in the AA division. Leading the Generals for the last four years is senior Withrow. She has been ranked first in the state all season.
Withrow has been making a name for herself since she was a freshman. As a freshman, she placed sixth in the state, then her sophomore year she placed second, and then last year she claimed first place, which aided her team to win the state championship. She plans to defend her state champion title again this year and hopes to break 18 minutes.
At her first meet, the Dutch Miller Invitational, she placed first with a time of 18:20. At the St. Mary’s Medical Center XC Festival, one of the largest meets in the state, placed fourth with a time of 20:08. The team traveled to Louisville for the Louisville Classic meet where there were over 300 runners in the women’s division. Withrow placed 9th with a time of 18:50. At the Ripley Covered Bridge Invitational, she placed fourth with a time of 20:27. Recently she placed second at the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau XC Invitational with a time of 20:18.
Withrow is also a track runner and is the state champ in the 1600m run and 3200m run. She is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, and the Key Club. Following high school, she will attend Bowling Green State University, where will run for the school’s cross country and track teams.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.