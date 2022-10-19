The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rachel Withrow of Winfield High School cross country team is Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.’s Female Gamer of the Week.

Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Rachel Withrow of Winfield High School’s cross country team.

The Generals girls cross country team is currently ranked first in the AA division. Leading the Generals for the last four years is senior Withrow. She has been ranked first in the state all season.

Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.

