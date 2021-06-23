Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Rachel Withrow of the Winfield High School track team.
The Generals girls track team won the state championship in the AA division on June 11. Their top distance runner, Rachel Withrow, scored 20 points to help them secure the win. She placed first in the 1600m with a time of 5:19 and placed first in the 3200m with a time of 11:21.
“It was one of my goals and the team’s goal to win a state title. So, I am happy how this season turned out,” Withrow said.
She attributed the success this season to her teammates and the support from the coaches.
Withrow has had some impressive times this season. She ran a personal record in the 800m at Regionals with a time of 2:26. At the Hurricane Invitational, she had a personal record in the 1600m with a time of 5:13. At the Carlos Akers and Doc Hale Memorial Meet, she had a personal record in the 3200m with a time of 11:08.
Coach Bailey said, “Rachel has always been a very coachable and hardworking young lady. She possesses great leadership qualities and is very respected by her teammates and coaches.”
Withrow began running in the sixth grade and has always loved the individual aspect of it. With her just finishing her sophomore year, she has already set some goals for next season. She hopes to improve her times in all her events. Rachel is also a cross country runner and placed 2nd in AA last season. She is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Key Club. Following high school, she hopes to continue her running career into college.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and Putnam Herald.