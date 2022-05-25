Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Lilly Wyant of the Buffalo High School Track Team.
This past weekend, track athletes from all over the state converged at Laidley Field to compete at the WV State Track Meet. They maintained the four-day layout from last year. Among the hundreds of athletes competing was senior Wyant of Buffalo high school. She has competed at the state meet every season and has slowly made her way up the ranks and has stepped up her performance each season.
“Lilly has been a big part of our success this year. She works hard, shows great leadership, and puts in extra work. Has a great attitude and love for her event,” said Coach Jamie Burgess. “We will certainly miss more than just her points next year.”
Last season, she hit a personal record at the state track meet and placed second in the discus with a throw of 100-05. She has been working her way back up to her personal record this season. She hit a 90-11 at the Dot Dash meet and then hit a 91-09 at the Tudor’s meet. She blew her personal record out of the water at Regionals with an impressive 108-04, which earned her first place. At the State meet this past weekend, she threw a 104-09, earning her second place.
Wyant started throwing when she was in middle school because of her dad. He has been her biggest supporter and encouraged her even when she didn’t think she could perform any better.
Outside of track, Wyant is a member of the school’s basketball and volleyball teams and is a member of student council and National Honor Society. She will attend Marshall University in the fall, where she will study health science with the hopes to continue her education to become a pediatric physician’s assistant.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
