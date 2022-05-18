Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to sophomore Sydney Young of the St. Albans softball team.
The St. Albans softball team is ready to return to states for another shot at the title. This past week, they defeated South Charleston earning them the title, sectional champs. They will move on to regionals where they are playing best of three series against Greenbrier East. Their current season record is 22-5.
Standout sophomore third baseman Young has been a key player on defense and offense. She has a batting average of .479 and an on-base percentage of .608. She has had 34 hits, with 8 being doubles, 3 triples, 9 home runs, and 33 RBIs. She is currently tied for 4th in the state for the most home runs this season.
“Sydney has had a great bounce-back year after surgery compromised the majority of her freshman season. She has been on a tear the last few weeks, especially, and is arguably one of the toughest outs in the area. I couldn’t be prouder of her drive and determination to get to where she is now,” said Coach Christian Watts.
Young started playing softball when she was just 6 years old. She has always enjoyed the competitiveness of the sport. She is thankful for her parents, coaches, and teammates that have been there for her. She plans to continue her softball career at the collegiate level. When she isn’t playing softball for St. Albans, she plays for Virginia Unity.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.
Hannah Adkins, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, is director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc.
