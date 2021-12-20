Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to junior Madelyn Young of the Hurricane High School Girls Basketball team.
The Hurricane basketball team is determined to step it up this season to prove themselves to be a contender for the state tournament. Their defense and their offensive transition have been a crucial part of their success this season. Young has been one of Hurricane’s lead scorers this season, averaging about 13 points a game. Most recently, she led the Hurricane Redskins with 17 points against the Capital Cougars last Wednesday. In the team’s win against Lincoln County Panthers (49-40), she scored 11 points. Hurricane defeated Point Pleasant (62-36) with Young contributing 13 points.
“Maddy’s improvement this year is a result of her hard work in the off season. She has improved her conditioning, which has allowed her to play better defense and her ability to rebound. She has always been a good shooter, but this year much more consistent. We look to Maddy for leadership on and off the court. Maddy has put in the work that it takes to be a successful high school player,” said Head Coach Lucas.
Young credits her success this season to her hard work over the summer and playing with her travel team, WV Impact. She hopes to continue to improve each game and help her team make it further in the postseason than they did last year.
Young has been playing basketball since she was in kindergarten. She has always enjoyed the competition aspect. Her dad was a college basketball player and has been her main supporter and role model. When she isn’t playing basketball, she is a member of the Link Crew, yearbook club, Helping Paws, and National Art Society. She plans to go to college when she graduates and study dentistry.
