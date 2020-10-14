Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Avery Hale of Hurricane High School’s soccer team.
The Hurricane soccer team is undefeated so far this season with a 5-0 record. They defeated Parkersburg 4-0 at the beginning of the season with the freshman forward, Avery Hale, leading the team with two goals. Hale is a strong offensive player with creating opportunities for her teammates to score. Against the Generals of Winfield, she kicked the corner kick that lead to the one and only goal of the game to bring home the victory. The Redskins have also beat Ripley 1-0, Woodrow Wilson 2-1, and Huntington 4-0. The team is currently ranked 4th in the AAA division and 2nd in the Mountain State conference.
Hale has been playing soccer since she was 5 years old and has always loved the competitive aspect of the game and just getting to play a game she loves with her fellow teammates. Her success so far this season as just a freshman is on account of her work ethic that she learned from her parents. She stated that she is willing to put in the work and do whatever she can to help the team be better.
Head Coach Young had nothing but praise about Avery.
“Avery is a very coachable player,” Young said. “She has a high soccer IQ, she likes to score goals but will unselfishly create opportunities for her teammates. She is a good fit for our program and a well-rounded young person. I am excited to see how she grows as a player over the next four years.”
With this being an abnormal season, the team has not let that affect the team morale or interfere with their goals.
“The overall goal is to make it to states and to develop overall as a team,” Hale said. “One of the big reasons the team has been successful is that they celebrate each other’s successes and we just do what we have to do for the team aspect of it.”
Outside of being a good teammate, Hale is also a great student with a 4.0 GPA. Following high school, she hopes to continue her soccer career into college.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Female Gamer of the Week, sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.