Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Gamer of the Week to sophomore, Kaylee Bowling of the Buffalo High School Girls Basketball team.
Although a young team, Buffalo is still making a mark this year with standout sophomore, Kaylee Bowling. Kaylee is a leader on and off the court through her work ethic and commitment to the team. Head coach, Ritchie Wyant stated, “She is our coach on the court. She is the backbone of the team and is one of the hardest-working players we have.”
The Bison’s regular season record is 13-8, finishing better from their 11-10 record last year. Recently they took down Point Pleasant 42-32 with Kaylee putting up 10 points and taking the helm of the offense for the Bison as the point guard. In the first round of sectionals, Buffalo narrowly defeated Van 50-48. Bowling lead the team in scoring with an impressive 20 points against the Bulldogs.
On the season Kaylee averages eight points and five assists a game. Her talents go to the defensive side as well, averaging three steals a game. The reason she believes she has been successful is the wonderful coaching staff, stating, “Whenever I’m feeling down, they reassure me and tell me to just keep shooting. Coach Chapman has shown me that if you really want something you have to work really hard to get it and eventually it will come true.” She spoke highly of her team and how well they play together. Bowling believes they have a shot of being successful in the postseason with their team goal of making it through the sectionals and advancing further into the postseason than previous seasons.
Basketball being her only sport, Kaylee gives it her all and puts a great deal of effort in during the off-season. Bowling has been playing basketball since the first grade because one of her friends convinced her to play. She loves the friends she has made along the way and the basketball community. Outside of basketball Kaylee is also involved in the school’s FFA program. Kaylee is interested in pursuing pediatric physical therapy and potentially playing basketball at the collegiate level.
