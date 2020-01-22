Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Madeline Foster of Winfield High School.
Despite being just a freshman, Madeline has made a name for herself at Winfield High School and the swimming community. Foster has just begun her high school career and has already been successful at her meets. So far this season, she has beaten two meet records in the 50-meter freestyle (28.24) and 400-meter freestyle (4:43.06) at Southern Coalfields Classic, placing first in 200-yard freestyle (1:58.35) and in the 100-yard butterfly (1:0.35) at Wild Fall Classic, placing second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.71) and third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.09) at Cabell Midland Invitational.
This past Saturday, Madeline swam and won the 500-yard freestyle (5:15.23) and the 50-yard freestyle (25.06). It is her goal this season to medal at states in her individual events as well as her relay teams.
“I predict that she will break some school records,” stated head coach Linda Wallober. The coach went on to say that Foster is so easy to coach and is talented and diversified, “so I can put her in various events, and she will be successful.”
Madeline began swimming when she was 8 years old and has always loved being in the water. Outside of swimming for the high school, Madeline also swims for her club team. She said she loves being on both teams and appreciates all the encouragement she has received from her fellow teammates and coaches.
She also said she is thankful for her parents for getting her to and from all her events and always being supportive. Madeline carries an impressive 4.0 GPA, plans to swim in college and pursue a career in the medical field.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s Gamer of the Week sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.