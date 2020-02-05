Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Isabella Hart of Hurricane High School.
The Hurricane swim team has performed phenomenally this season; they have recently won the Putnam County Championship and placed 3rd at the MSAC Championship. Leading the way for the Redskins is junior Isabella Hart. So far this season, she has broken the school record in the 100 breaststroke, been named All-County and All-Conference, and placed in the top three every meet in each individual event. She is on track to be a third-time state meet qualifier in her two individual events and two relays. This past week at the Putnam County Championship, she placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.92) and first in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.25) and at the MSAC Championship, she placed first in the 100 free (55.89) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.38, new school record).
Hart’s goal this season is to medal in all her individual and relay events at states. When asked her reason for her success Hart responded, “I work really hard and my coaches have definitely helped me get where I am. I couldn’t do it without them.” Hart goes on to say that the friendships and the team camaraderie play a huge role in the team’s success as a whole.
Coach Kendra White praised Hart on her work ethic and leadership.
“She is dedicated to the sport and her teammates. She is a leader in and out of the water and has been since her freshman year,” stated White.
Isabella began swimming when she was 3 years old and competitively swimming when she was just 5 years old for the WV Wild team. She loved the friendships that she developed and couldn’t imagine ever quitting. Isabella is also a member of her school’s cheer squad and various clubs, including Key Club, International Club, and National Honor Society. Hart plans to attend WVU and double major in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
