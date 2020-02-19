Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to freshman Chenoa Taylor of the Poca High School wrestling team.
In the first-ever West Virginia girls wrestling tournament held at Parkersburg South High School on Feb. 8, Chenoa Taylor brought home the state championship in the 136-pound weight class. Taylor went undefeated 4-0 in the tournament to claim the title for the Dots.
With this being her first year on the high school wrestling scene, she made sure every second counted on the mat. She won each of her first three matches with impressive first-period pins.
Chenoa faced Madison Huff first from Tyler Consolidated, pinning her in just 48 seconds. Next, she took down Victoria Ames from Greenbrier East in 45 seconds, and then her third match pinned Taylor Grove from Shady Spring High in 1:10.
In the championship match, Taylor took on Ames again but proved to be too much for Ames, winning 10-4 for the state title.
A total of 44 high school girls battled for their respective divisions among 10 weight classes. The girls’ tournament was an unsanctioned event in the inaugural year as the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission wanted to see participation and level of interest in girls’ wrestling. By the end of the night, it was proven how serious and competitive these girls are when they are on the mat.
Currently, girls wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Taylor is part of a class that Coach Gary Grarely predicts will be a force to be reckoned with.
“She has always done really well,” Grarely said. “She struggled initially this season because of the transition to the high school level. It’s great that she held her own and stuck with it.”
Chenoa has been wrestling alongside her brother since she was just 5 years old. She stated, “My brother inspires me because he has helped me learn a more aggressive style of wrestling and, as a result, I feel this has really helped me step up my game recently.”
Her favorite parts of the sport are the people she gets to meet and that it keeps her in good shape.
Taylor is a three-sport athlete including volleyball and track. She also excels in the classroom, holding a 4.0 GPA. Chenoa hopes to continue her wrestling career at the collegiate level and study to become a physical therapist.
Hannah Bailey, B.S. Athletic Training, is the RevvedUp Fitness Coach as Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc.