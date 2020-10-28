Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to Rachel Withrow of Winfield High School cross country team.
The General’s girls cross country team is ranked 1st in AA division. Their top runner, Rachel Withrow, continues to run spectacular times. At the beginning of the season, she placed 4th at the toughest regular season race, the St. Mary’s XC Festival, with an impressive time of 20:56. Winfield won the Putnam County Championship, where Withrow placed 2nd with a time of 19:49. The following week, she won the Autumn classic with a time of 19:33. This race secured her spot as the top female AA runner in the state. This past week, the Generals won the Region IV championship, where she placed 1st with a time of 19:27.
The Generals team will be running in the state meet this upcoming Saturday. They placed second last year and hope to take home first place this year. Rachel placed 6th last year as a freshman with a time of 20:04, so she hopes to place higher this year and improve her time.
Coach Bailey said, “Rachel is a very coachable and hardworking young lady. She possesses great leadership qualities and is very respected by her teammates and coaches.”
Rachel has always loved cross country and the individual aspect of it. She loves the supportive atmosphere of her team and coaches.
She said, “We have been through a lot this season with the unknowns of COVID, but my teams’ always helping me and pushing me to do my best.”
She started running in the 6th grade because her brother ran cross country. She credits her success to her parents, who have always been encouraging and there for her.
Rachel is also a long-distance track runner and a 4.0 student. She hopes that she can continue her running career into college. We wish her luck in the state championship meet this weekend!
