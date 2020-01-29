Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Z.Z. Russell of Winfield High School.
The Winfield girls’ basketball team has continued to perform phenomenally this season, with a record of 13-1, winning every game by a large margin. Z.Z Russell, a four-year varsity player, is a standout on the team. In her time at Winfield, she has earned first-team All-State, awarded Freshman of the Year, scored her 1000th point last season, and awarded All-Kanawha Valley. This season she is averaging 17 points, 3 steals, and 3 rebounds per game.
Russell said he started playing basketball after watching her sister play.
“I like the competition, aggressiveness, and just battling back and forth,” said Z.Z. She went on to say that she loves her teammates and having that chemistry with each other.
Russell attributes all her success to God, because she had an injury last year and is thankful to be able to come back this season. She stated that her teammates have been her support system by always pushing her and making sure she keeps her head up when she gets down.
Head coach Kelsey Spang praised Z.Z. for “being a player that is going to give you 110% of everything she’s got. She loves the game and it shows on the courts. She has court vision, like not many players in high school.”
Z.Z. is a team player and is always looking for opportunities; when she sees one, she takes it, and does so in a manner that makes her team rise.
With this being the last season for the many of the girls on the team, they know that every game matters and they are striving to be state champs this year.
This past week the Lady Generals played Scott, winning with a final score of 80-29 with Z.Z. scoring 22 of those points and having four assists. Against their conference rival Wayne, Z.Z. scored 16 points with a final score of 65-42.
Coach Spang said she proud of how well the team has done this year and attributes that to their team chemistry.
Outside of basketball, Z.Z.’s focus is on her schoolwork. She currently holds a 4.0 GPA. Russell plans to go to college to become a pediatrician.
