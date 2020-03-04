Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to Emily Hudson of Winfield High School.
The Winfield girls’ basketball team is making its way to the state tournament and knocking down every team in their path. They are 23-2 so far this season. They are undefeated in their region and in the Cardinal Conference.
Four-year varsity player, Emily Hudson is a force in the paint. This past week the Generals defeated Sissonville 80-22 with Hudson scoring 7 in the first half. On Friday they defeated Nitro to capture the sectional championship with Emily putting up 16 points.
Hudson averages 12 points, 3 assists, and 3 steals a game. She is the team’s main rebounder, averaging 6 rebounds a game with over half of those coming from the defensive side.
“Emily is a very versatile player on the court. She can dominate underneath the basket, but she can also pull out a 3-point shot when you need it,” said Head Coach Spang.
The team moves onto regionals with its first game against Logan this Thursday. Defeating Logan would propel the Generals beyond regionals for the first time in three years.
“Nothing good is going to come easy. We have learned from experience that you can’t take anything for granted,” stated Hudson. They have their eyes set on states, but they know that they must take it one game at a time and not overlook anyone.
“Their chemistry has been on point this year. They make sure that they always have each other’s backs and they are not a selfish team. They hustle and play through the entirety of the possession. They just don’t quit,” said Coach Spang.
Emily stated that she started playing basketball because of her dad. She met most of the senior teammates when she joined the youth league in third grade and has been playing with them ever since. She really likes the chemistry she has with her teammates.
Hudson went on to say, “I love playing with my friends and I love the game itself.”
Emily’s talents go beyond basketball excelling at soccer, volleyball, and track. She is involved in various clubs and maintains a 4.0 GPA. Following high school, she plans to attend WVU and major in nursing.
