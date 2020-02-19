The following is a synopsis of the Feb. 11 meeting of the Putnam Rotary. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane. Stay tuned for possible changes to the meeting schedule.
Putnam Rotarians look for ways to improve quality of life in the community. Most of the projects to that end cost money, funding supported by special grants, by community events such as a golf tournament, even on occasion by lottery drawings.
But the best results seem to come when people roll up their sleeves and work directly for their neighbors. These efforts include projects such as flood damage recovery, for housing through organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, or such as rehabilitation of a summer camp — one of the first efforts of the Putnam Club — to open Camp High-Tor with the Tri-County YMCA.
And then there are the less-visible contributions: Ringing the Salvation Army bells at Christmas. Joining with the Chamber of Commerce in portfolio fairs with high school seniors. And then there’s support for food banks, for addiction rehabilitation, clothing and other special needs.
And today the local club, almost on a whim, tried something new.
They called on Julia Conley, an art teacher holding the prestigious National Board Certification, who recently retired from Sissonville High School.
This morning Conley gave the Rotarians a wealth of materials for creation of a broad variety of Happy Valentine messages.
Instead of the usual traditional speaker for the weekly meeting, Rotarians worked with glue, paper lace doilies, paste-on hearts, and Valentine messages. In less than an hour, a dozen workers had created several dozen valentines.
In the early afternoon, club president Brandon Porter took the Valentines to Elmcroft Teays Valley, a nearby senior living center.
With the assistance of Elmcroft activities director Barry Staats, Porter visited every room in the residence. “Here is a Valentine for you from Putnam Rotary,” they said.
Some residents had holiday decorations in their room. Most were surprised, and delighted. A couple of them followed Porter and Staats.
“This is the first Valentine I have gotten in years,” said one.
“I have never had a Valentine before,” said the other. “This is my first.”
As for Julia Conley, she’s retired from the classroom, but not from teaching. She is offering classes in the near future at the CRE8 Studios in St. Albans. She will have classes in many mediums and for all ages.
As for Putnam Rotary, there’s serious talk about cutting the traditional meeting with speakers from weekly events to two per month. And as a group they may be reaching out more often to those who have been left behind in the new age of social media and growing workplace pressures.