HUNTINGTON — Being a Harlem Globetrotter is more than just being able to spin a basketball on one finger.
Known worldwide as “Ambassadors of Goodwill,” the Harlem Globetrotters are giving back even more heading into their 94th year, pledging to continue to spread smiles around the world with acts of kindness.
One member of the Globetrotters made two stops in Huntington on Wednesday afternoon to help bring some of those smiles to students at Hite-Saunders Elementary School and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
Sweet Lou II, playing in his second season with the team, presented “T.E.A.M. Up at School” to kids. The program was designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence to help reduce bullying and violence among youth in schools and communities. The interactive program — focusing on telling, engaging, asking and mobilizing — incorporates the Globetrotters’ signature ball-handling skills to make the presentation fun and informative.
During the presentation, Sweet Lou II invited students to learn some of the Globetrotter tricks, ball-handling skills and — of course — the signature move of spinning a basketball on one hand.
“It’s a lot of fun being able to play the game that I love and have a positive impact on the people around me,” he said. “We’re like rock stars to these kids, and it never gets old to see their faces light up when they interact with us.”
From Hite-Saunders, the show traveled to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital where the Globetrotters star presented the “Smile Patrol,” the Harlem Globetrotters’ proprietary hospital outreach program designed to brighten the day and lift the spirits of some very special fans unable to attend a Globetrotters game. Smile Patrol visits over 200 children’s hospitals worldwide annually, spreading joy and creating memories. The Globetrotters planned to visit with patients, show them their signature ball handling, sign autographs and more.
“Not too many of those kids get to get out and do different things, so we like to go in there, try and get a smile out of them, let them know we’re here for them and that they’re a part of our family,” said Sweet Lou II.
The Harlem Globetrotters basketball team is scheduled to play and perform at the civic arena in downtown Huntington on Jan. 12, 2020. Tickets can be purchased on the Globetrotters’ website or through the arena box office.