CHARLESTON — West Virginia state residents can ride for free during the West Virginia Day holiday weekend Friday-Monday, June 17-20, on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. West Virginia Day Trail Passes will be available to state residents who present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued I.D. at HMT trailheads and facilities.
HMT officials caution all riders that Hatfield-McCoy Trails regulations apply to all riders and note that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources police officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.
“WV Day” permits are only available at the Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailheads & facilities listed:
Bearwallow Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Buffalo Mountain Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cabwaylingo Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Country Roads Visitors Center — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Devil Anse Trailhead — Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center — Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
