Glenn Wilson, a lifelong baseball coach who worked at several schools in the Kanawha Valley over the last seven decades, died at his Charleston home last week. He was 84.
Wilson, perhaps the oldest active baseball coach in West Virginia, was set to again serve as an assistant on Jimmy Tribble’s staff at Class A Buffalo this spring.
“He was planning on coaching this year,’’ Tribble said. “It would have been his 42nd year. He wanted to coach this year and call it quits. It’s a shame he didn’t make it to what would have been his last year.’’
Wilson’s career included head-coaching stints at Stonewall Jackson (his alma mater), George Washington and St. Albans and assistant coaching stints at South Charleston, the University of Charleston, Riverside, Winfield, Buffalo and Lewisville, South Carolina, where he helped that team capture a state Class A title in 2017.
He also spent three weeks a year for 14 years as an instructor at Clemson University summer camps under the direction of longtime Tigers coach Jack Leggett. That’s where Wilson befriended Billy Keels, who asked him to visit Richburg, South Carolina, and help coach his Lewisville team for a couple of seasons. Wilson then returned to Buffalo.
Wilson also worked summer camps at Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and the College of Charleston, according to longtime friend Steve Crosier, who had Wilson on his coaching staff at SC, and later was a fellow assistant coach with Wilson at Buffalo under Tribble.
“He was one of the first guys to work college summer baseball camps,’’ Crosier said.
“He did it for 32 years, all the way up to 2020.’’
Tribble said Wilson belied his age because of his enthusiasm for the game of baseball.
“We called him the Energizer Bunny,’’ Tribble said, “because he had all kinds of energy all the time. He made everybody feel good about themselves.
“He was in good health for a guy 84 years old. He was active. As he got older, he was limited in some ways, but he could still teach the mechanics of the game and the skills. He still had the knowledge and the know-how, and the kids loved being around him. The guy loved baseball and spent all his life trying to help kids become better players.’’
In a 2017 interview with the Gazette-Mail, Wilson said he still considered it enjoyable to walk out onto the diamond day after day.
“It’s just plain fun,” Wilson said. “It brings me joy; it keeps me young. I just really like it.’’
Crosier thinks Wilson developed a love for the game back in the 1950s when he served as a batboy for Charleston Senators, then the city’s minor league team.
Wilson was a sophomore on Stonewall Jackson’s 1958 state championship team. He later became a teacher at the school and helped revive the baseball program at Stonewall in the late 1960s, serving as a head coach for the first time. The Generals played in the state semifinals in 1970.
After Stonewall closed in the spring of 1989, Wilson began his odyssey of working as an assistant coach in the Kanawha Valley. He joined Crosier’s staff at South Charleston as the pitching coach for seven seasons, helping the Black Eagles reach the Class AAA final in 1992 and 1995.
“He drove a sports car,’’ Crosier said, “and back when coaches drove players to the games, he had this thing where he always took the starting pitcher that day to the game in his sports car. The kids loved it.’’
Wilson retired as a Kanawha County social studies teacher in the 1999-2000 school year.
He spent much of the last decade-plus coaching infielders on Tribble’s staff at Buffalo after previously working with Tribble at Winfield.
Tribble recalled one recent practice at Buffalo just after Wilson got a new set of hearing aids.
“He was on the field and had something going on behind shortstop,’’ Tribble said, “and we wanted to throw to second base on steals, so I yell out for him to shut it down. He didn’t hear me, but the kids could hear me.
“So I yell and yell and he keeps right on going. So finally I walk out there within 5 feet of him and I can see the hearing aids hanging down around his neck. I said, ‘Wilson, if you’re going to spend all that money on them, use them in your ears!’’’
Tribble said Wilson was also known for his propensity to drink coffee all day — usually an entire pot during a seven-inning home game.
“I told the boys we’re going to have a little ceremony when we start the season,’’ Tribble said. “We’re going to bury that coffee pot in a little graveyard beside the field to remember him as a great coffee drinker.’’
Funeral arrangements and visitation hours for Wilson have yet to be determined.