Our Lady of Fatima fourth-grade teacher Lauren Wood and her class visit The Healing Field on Sept. 11, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District places the flags each year to honor the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
HUNTINGTON — The Healing Field will return to Spring Hill Cemetery, 1427 Norway Ave., from Sept. 8-13. The Healing Field serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash and memorializes veterans of the armed forces and lost loved ones, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
Flags can be purchased for $35 at Spring Hill Cemetery, and proceeds will benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags held by the owner can be re-posted for $15 and retrieved Sept. 13.
Patriot Day is an annual observance on Sept. 11 to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This year’s Patriot Day Ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery commemorates the 20th anniversary and will include local officials, first responders, veterans of the U.S. military, Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District board members and patriotic music from local singers. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Light refreshments will be provided following the ceremony.
Sunday, Sept. 12, will be set aside as a Day of Reflection before The Healing Field is taken down Monday, Sept. 13. Participants are asked to retrieve their flags before 4 p.m. Sept. 13.
