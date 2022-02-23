SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — How can economic development continue to flourish in Putnam County?
Beth Hammers, CEO of Marshall Health, said the opportunity to bring in U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Putnam County officials to visit Marshall Health’s Teays Valley facility in Scott Depot on Monday to talk about strategic health care priorities and economic development opportunities is one way.
“We had one of Putnam County’s commissioners here, as well as representatives with Toyota, which has a manufacturing plant in the county, so this was a story about economic growth,” she said. “We are really proud of Putnam County and how it’s taking off.”
Hammers said businesses and officials in Putnam County want more services and they have plans to expand.
“We also own the former Strayer building next to us and we are looking at bringing some other Marshall Health business to that building, which will mean more jobs for Putnam County and more access to more services and care,” she said.
Marshall Health has been in Putnam County since the early 1990s, according to Hammers.
“We were at many little tiny locations and nobody really knew we were here,” Hammers said.
In 2016, Marshall Health identified the old Patriot Coal location as a place for it to consolidate and offer new services to patients. In 2017, it opened its doors to a new 51,000-square-foot clinical facility at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.
“We did this to promote growth and bring better access to care that the people of Putnam County didn’t have,” she said. “Before we had a handful of satellite offices with a dozen physicians, and now we have over 55 physicians and staff delivering over 30 specialties all under one roof.”
Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster, a Republican, said the growth in Putnam County could be seen just outside of the Marshall Health Facility, where the Frito-Lay Company is building a 70,000-square-foot distribution center near the Interstate 64 Teays Valley interchange.
Foster said the 15-acre site will consist of 60,000 square feet of distribution center space and 10,000 square feet of office space. The project will cost Frito-Lay $11.5 million and employ 100 to 150 people when done.
“We are obviously growing here in Putnam County, and we want our health care to keep up,” Foster said. “We are excited to have Marshall Health here and excited that they are planning to expand.”
Foster said the county is working on getting more broadband internet service to the county so telemedicine can be used by everyone.
“In our build-out for broadband, we are hoping to get more internet for all of our citizens,” he said. “We’re going to be redoing four of our towers and put in taller towers by repurposing some; at least that’s our plan. We would get much better service for ambulance, for our police and our sheriff’s department. When we put fiber to those towers, too, internet service providers will be able to lease space on our towers.”
Foster said Putnam County is also looking at putting sewer and water north past state Route 817 out past the Buffalo Bridge.
“We want to open up a bunch of space out there for more residential and more commercial, so we can get some of the benefits of having the new Nucor steel mill going in on the river,” he said.
Miller said Marshall Health embodies what it means to be a community-centered organization.
“In addition to their health care services, this outstanding group brings jobs, economic investment, and community outreach to the region,” she said.
Miller said Congress should help facilities like Marshall Health and not hinder them.
“We have to make sure that we have the right regulations in place, but not too many regulations in place, so they can answer the needs of the community,” she said. “As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees health care policy, I am committed to making sure Marshall Health has the necessary resources to maintain a robust workforce, continue their community initiatives and foster innovation. Especially as we emerge from the pandemic, I look forward to our continued partnership to keep West Virginia healthy.”